power outage

How to survive power outages in the winter

Your home can be your personal sanctuary during the bitter cold, but when the power goes out, you may need to take matters into your own hands.

When a winter storm approaches, AccuWeather recommends preparing an emergency kit well ahead of time.

Power outage essentials include flashlights, batteries, a radio, and a three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods, like granola bars.

Before the power goes out, set your refrigerator to the coldest setting and keep the door closed as much as possible to preserve food longer.

Safety essentials for ice storms

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you need to stock up on before an ice storm, according to AccuWeather.



In a power outage, water pipes become more susceptible to freezing. Keep a small stream of water running to combat this.

If possible, have a backup power source, like a generator, for power-dependent medical devices. Never operate a generator inside or near windows, as they release very harmful carbon monoxide fumes.

Finally, always keep your gas tank at least half full.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormpower outagewinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
14 states face rolling blackouts, millions without power in Texas
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
Carolina utility crews head to Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: 'Significant ice' possible Thursday morning
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Family of NC teen handcuffed after buying stolen bike demands change
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
What to know about Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Gas prices could be rising amid US extreme cold: experts
Show More
LATEST: UNC System launches COVID vaccine clinics across state
Gov. Cooper to visit area damaged by tornado
Wake County seeks to build COVID-19 trust in marginalized communities
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
More TOP STORIES News