NCDMV among several services significantly disrupted in CrowdStrike outage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- DMV offices in North Carolina had to close Friday due to the CrowdStrike disruption that caused major computer problems around the world.

Employees at at least some of the DMV officers went home for the day, due to the extensive nature of the problems. DMV said it would reach out to customers to reschedule appointments.

Hospitals were not immune to the computer problems, but fortunately they were able to continue serving patients.

Duke Health said essential computer functions in hospitals and clinics were affected, causing some delays.

UNC Health said it had received reports of some scattered outages across its locations but clinical teams were able to proceed without any significant delays to patient care.

Cape Fear Valley Health released the following statement:

Cape Fear Valley Health (CFVH) has experienced a handful of outpatient cancellations due to the recent CrowdStrike global outage issue affecting institutions nationwide. We have promptly implemented our established downtime procedures, which are currently in process. Our team is continuously assessing and addressing any arising issues to ensure minimal disruption to our services. At this time, operations are continuing as scheduled, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients.

Wake County Government sent the following statement:

"The global IT outage has affected some Wake County Government computers. We have activated our Emergency Operations Center at a level 3 to coordinate our response to this situation.

The City of Raleigh took to X to comment on the outage:

The City of Durham said it did not know of any outages for its systems associated with the CrowdStrike problems.

The CrowdStrike outage causes significant problems at airlines across the country, including Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Here's the latest on impacts at the airport.

Reactions

"Oh it's very scary," Kellie Jiggetts said. "It's very scary to know that something like this could happen just like that in the climate that we're in right now is very scary."