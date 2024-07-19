Many flights delayed, canceled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport amid Microsoft outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of flights were delayed, and at least 25 were canceled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday morning amid Microsoft outages.

Airlines, banks and media companies across the globe are experiencing disruptions.

According to the FAA, three major airlines -- American Airlines, United and Delta -- asked the FAA overnight for global ground stops on all flights. FAA told airborne pilots that airlines are experiencing communication issues. Those in the air could stay there, but no American, United or Delta flights could take off.

This has resulted in a lot of frustration among passengers. Lines are long as many wait to check in or drop off baggage.

ABC11 talked with passengers whose flights were canceled. One woman had a Delta flight booked to Dallas on Friday morning. She has been rebooked, but that flight won't take off until the evening.

It is not clear how widespread the issue is. However, global IT outages have been reported, including Berlin Airport in Germany and the London Stock Exchange.

Impacted Airlines Respond

Delta posted on social media about the incident, saying in part: "All Delta flights are paused as we work through a vendor technology issue...We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue. Reports indicated that other airlines may also be impacted."

"We're aware of a technical issue with CrowdStrike impacting multiple carriers. American is working with CrowdStrike to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"A third-party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United. While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations," United said in a statement.