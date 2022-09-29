If you lose power: Here's how to report and check power outages in your area

As Hurricane Ian makes it way into North Carolina, power outages and flooding are some of the biggest concern.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather team is always tracking weather and knows when a storm could arrive in your area and how severe it could potentially be. The severity of a storm depends on many variables and regardless, ABC11 wants your family, loved ones and pets to be ready and safe.

As Hurricane Ian makes its way into North Carolina, power outages and flooding are some of the biggest concerns.

Here are some tips from Ready NC on what you should do ahead of the storm before you lose power

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.

Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water.

Here's what you should do if you lose power

If you lose power you should call your power company.

Numbers to call in the Triangle

Duke Energy Progressive: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356

Wake Electric Membership Corporation: (919) 863-6499

PWC Fayetteville: (877) 687-7921

Where are the power outages? Here are some maps you can check for locations of current outages

If you live in Duke Energy coverage area, check this map

Check here for real-time outage numbers from electric cooperatives across North Carolina.

Stay safe! Don't do this

Stay away from downed wires and report the location immediately.

Always assume any downed wire is live.

Avoid making contact with branches or debris that may be in contact with downed power lines.

If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving our equipment, call your power company or call 911 immediately.

Do not touch a power line or anything in contact with it and keep others away until help arrives.

Never, ever use a generator indoors

Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home

Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment, or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary.

What to do after power is restored

Anyone with branches and trees down is going to want to get it cleaned up. Power companies warn that you or anyone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm. Always assume the downed line is live.

Food in the fridge or freezer

Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 F (4 C) for 2 hours or more or that has an unusual odor, color, or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

If food in the freezer is colder than 40 F and has ice crystals on it, you can refreeze it.

Contact your doctor if you're concerned about medications having spoiled.

Restock your emergency kit with fresh batteries, canned foods and other supplies

What you need in your Big Weather hurricane emergency kit

Download the ABC11 App to stay on top of breaking weather stories and weather-related news.