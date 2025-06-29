Chantal brings heavy rain, flooding, causes road damage across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many in central North Carolina are dealing with the remnants of Tropical Depression Chantal, which brought heavy rain Sunday night causing significant flooding across the region.

Many roads are closed, and several counties are under Flash Flood Warnings, Flood Advisories, and Flood Watches until later Monday morning.

Thousands were left without power after the storms. According to the Duke Energy outage map, thousands of customers across central North Carolina are without power after several storms that sparked warnings moved through.

Here's a look at some of the damage:

Chatham County

As of late Sunday, there were over 100 roads in and near Chatham County flooded. A portion of NC 902 is closed after the road was washed away by heavy rain and flooding.

A portion of NC 902 is closed in Chatham County after the road was washed away by heavy rain and flooding.

Sheriff Roberson wrote on Facebook, saying: "Crews were overwhelmed last night with rescues and we continue to look for some missing persons this morning."

Authorities urge people to stay off the road, but if not possible, go slow and do not drive through water.

Lee County

In Lee County, the high winds brought by the storm left a path of destruction. The damage was visible at the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford, where the National Weather Service said a possible tornado damaged two hangars and two aircraft.

Just west of the jetport, a mobile home park was also damaged during the storm. The park's owner told ABC11 a tornado came through at around 3 p.m. and toppled trees and brought down power lines. He said no one in the park was injured.

Moore County

In Moore County, a shopping center in Southern Pines was also affected by storms as Tropical Depression Chantal moved across the state.

"It started around like eight, and I just blinked and the parking lot was full. It was crazy. It happened really fast," said Mary Helbling, who works at Pinescone Café.

Her fiancé was able to rescue her once the shopping center was evacuated.

The back lot of the Southern Pines Planet Fitness was turned into a wetland after the rain, as the water was unable to drain fast enough.

At Longleaf Country Club in Southern Pines, a dam at the water reservoir failed, causing neighboring creeks and ponds to overflow and prompting evacuations.

Jennifer Berk, who has lived in Pine Grove for 30 years, told ABC11 that she was surprised by mother nature.

"I've never seen this. I mean, it is. It is unreal," she said.

A neighbor's trampoline was washed away, and street signs were submerged.

"It's only the beginning of July, so I'm a little nervous, to be honest," said Berk. "We're going to be trimming some trees to make sure they're not above our gutter line."

Moore County Board of Commissioners Chair Kurt Cook declared the county under a state of emergency until Wednesday, July 9, due to widespread flooding and damage caused by the storm.