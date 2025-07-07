Remnants of Chantal continue to impact central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many in central North Carolina are dealing with the remnants of Tropical Depression Chantal, which brought heavy rain Sunday night causing significant flooding across the region.

Many roads are closed, and several counties are under Flash Flood Warnings, Flood Advisories, and Flood Watches until later Monday morning.

Thousands were left without power after the storms. According to the Duke Energy outage map, thousands of customers across central North Carolina are without power after several storms that sparked warnings moved through.

Chatham County

As of late Sunday, there were over 100 roads in and near Chatham County flooded. A portion of NC 902 is closed after the road was washed away by heavy rain and flooding.

A portion of NC 902 is closed in Chatham County after the road was washed away by heavy rain and flooding.

Sheriff Roberson wrote on Facebook, saying: "Crews were overwhelmed last night with rescues and we continue to look for some missing persons this morning."

Authorities urge people to stay off the road, but if not possible, go slow and do not drive through water.