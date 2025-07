Emergency evacuations underway in Durham County due to major flooding

Water rescues are happening near homes close to Eno River, where rising waters continue.

Water rescues are happening near homes close to Eno River, where rising waters continue.

Water rescues are happening near homes close to Eno River, where rising waters continue.

Water rescues are happening near homes close to Eno River, where rising waters continue.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency evacuations are in progress Monday morning as flooding from Tropical Depression Chantal impacts several homes.

Water rescues were also underway near the flooded Eno River along Rippling Stream Road.

Heavy rainfall overnight caused significant flooding across the region, including in Orange County, Southern Pines, and Moore County.

Overnight storms from Chantal caused significant flooding to Eno River in Durham County. ABC11/ Jamiese Price

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.