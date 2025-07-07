Flooding from Chantal leads to rescues, evacuations in Orange County; State of Emergency declared

In Lee County, the high winds brought by the storm left a path of destruction. In Orange County, flooding led to numerous rescues displacing dozens of tenants.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County is under a State of Emergency as heavy rains from tropical depression Chantal created dangerous situations across the county, including Chapel Hill.

Numerous roads are impassable and closed due to the flooding in Orange County including Mebane. Flooding and accidents closed parts of I-40/85 Sunday night.

First responders from across Orange County, with assistance from neighboring counties, are helping in flooded areas. As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, numerous people have been rescued from flooded apartment buildings.

Transportation and shelter are being provided for those who need a place to stay.

Here's a list from county leaders of people and locations impacted.



20 people displaced at Camelot Village which is near Bolin Creek, a known flood-prone area.

21 people displaced at Airport Gardens on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

18 people displaced on Willow Dr.

2 people displaced at Bolinwood Condominiums on Umstead Dr.

2 people displaced at Booker Creek Townhouse Apartments on Booker Creek Rd.

In addition, Emergency Services have called for voluntary evacuations near Lake Michael Dam due to possible failure. They stress that it is a VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER for areas downstream of Lake Michael, including Retriever Lane, Lake Michael Way, and Broad Oak Dr. Anyone who chooses to evacuate can go to the Mebane Arts Center.

Heavy rains from Chantal created dangerous flooding and dam breach in Southern Pines. Numerous roads were also impacted.

