Flooding from Chantal leads to rescues, evacuations in Orange County; State of Emergency declared

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County is under a State of Emergency as heavy rains from tropical depression Chantal created dangerous situations across the county, including Chapel Hill.
Numerous roads are impassable and closed due to the flooding in Orange County including Mebane. Flooding and accidents closed parts of I-40/85 Sunday night.
First responders from across Orange County, with assistance from neighboring counties, are helping in flooded areas. As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, numerous people have been rescued from flooded apartment buildings.
Transportation and shelter are being provided for those who need a place to stay.
Here's a list from county leaders of people and locations impacted.
In addition, Emergency Services have called for voluntary evacuations near Lake Michael Dam due to possible failure. They stress that it is a VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER for areas downstream of Lake Michael, including Retriever Lane, Lake Michael Way, and Broad Oak Dr. Anyone who chooses to evacuate can go to the Mebane Arts Center.
RELATED | Chantal brings heavy rain, strong storms causing flooding, damages across central NC