Chantal brings heavy rain to central NC, flash flooding possible: Live Radar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chantal has downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms from Chantal's outer bands continue to impact portions of inland South and North Carolina, with the more concentrated showers and thunderstorms from Chantal's inner bands moving from the South and North Carolina coastline inland.

Central North Carolina can expect rounds of heavy rain Sunday morning and again in the afternoon. Flood Watches have been issued for parts of inland NC, including Fayetteville and Raleigh until Monday.

Tornado Warnings was issued for Hoke, Lee and Moore counties.

All tropical storm warnings have been discontinued, and the storm is expected to dissipate later today.

Looking Ahead

A spotty shower Monday, mainly along and east of I-95, then just a stray storm Tuesday and hot too with feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.

The middle of the work week will feature a very active pattern with afternoon and evening storms possible Wednesday through Friday.

Highs will be in the low 90s each day with humid conditions.