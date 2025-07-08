Recovery underway after Chantal leaves path of destruction across Triangle, central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recovery is underway across the Triangle after Tropical Depression Chantal dumped heavy rain causing major flooding and road closures.

There were at least three storm-related deaths confirmed. On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least 4 tornadoes touched down as Chantal moved across the state, leaving paths of destruction.

Communities, such as Durham and Orange County, are blanketed with debris and thick layers of mud, leaving homes and cars destroyed.

Monday morning, crews rescued 80 people by boat from homes in Durham County close to the flooded Eno River. Dozens of emergency evacuations took place as well. Orange County is still under a state of emergency, which was issued Sunday night.

The Eno River crested early Monday at Durham at 25.63 feet (7.81 meters), surpassing the previous record of 23.6 feet (7.19 meters), according to the National Water Prediction Service's website.

People in Durham say they've never seen flooding like this. Waters rushed into their homes while sleeping, and the flooding was worse than Hurricane Fan in 1996.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department and neighboring agencies completed more than 50 water rescues, many in areas where floodwaters entered or threatened to enter apartments, officials said. More than 60 people were displaced on Sunday and Monday.

There were also water rescues at shopping centers, where water flooded businesses and parking lots, officials said. At Eastgate Crossing, businesses are boarded up after storm waters rushed in. Inside Talbots, there were mannequins, clothes, and muddy debris across the floor. The fire department is now urging everyone to stay out of these businesses until they can assess the building's structure, gas, water and electricity.

Orange County declared a state of emergency due to major flooding. Our Akilah Davis has more.

Flooding also hit Hillsborough and Carrboro hard.

Numerous Carrboro police and city cars were severely damaged, as well as the building. A town spokesperson said they are still assessing areas hit by flooding.