Floodwaters destroy businesses in Chapel Hill's Eastgate Crossing and nearby cars in nearby lots

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trip to Chapel Hill's Silverspot Cinema on Sunday afternoon quickly turned into a nightmare for Laura Nolan.

"So my car is completely flooded. It flooded up to the headrests," she said.

Neftaly Serrano was also inside the movie theatre when the storm moved in.

"It's sad. You don't expect to come to a movie and come out to all that devastation," he said.

They said flood waters were to their ankles inside the movie theatre, but outside in the parking lot, cars were floating. Tow truck driver Kelvin Grant said the phones were ringing off the hook all morning from clients who needed help.

"A lot of flooded vehicles all day today. It's going to be a long day today," he said.

Many people were in utter disbelief in the University Plaza parking lot as they dried out their cars with hoods open.

Down the road at Eastgate Crossing, businesses boarded up after storm waters rushed in. Inside Talbots, there were mannequins, clothes, and muddy debris across the floor.

Aaron Brown was inside Shake Shack when he said the storm happened fast. His car was flooded out within 30 minutes.

"Next thing I know, my car was floating. It was parked over in one spot, and it was moving to another spot," said Aaron Brown.

The Bolin Creek rose out of its banks and spilled into the nearby neighborhood, Brookwood Condominiums. One resident checked his mailbox, which had been knocked over by floodwaters. Luckily, they didn't make it inside. His car is a total loss.

"The flood went all the way to the back and got to the top of some cars. It even got to the top of the engine for some cars. So now everybody is drying cars out and leaving doors open, hoods open, and disconnecting batteries. Stuff like that," said Alec Hildreth.

