Body of woman who disappeared during heavy rain in Orange County found

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 12:44AM
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a Person County woman who disappeared while on her way to work Sunday night has been found, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Crews found the body about 5 p.m.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, went missing while driving to work during the heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Chantal.

Deputies found her unoccupied car Monday morning on Wilkerson Road near Whitetail Run in the Cedar Grove community.

Crews searched all day for her until members of the South Orange Rescue squad found her, the sheriff's office said.

"Obviously, we hoped for a different outcome. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues at this terribly sad time, and we ask for people to give them privacy as they process this tragedy," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Orange County was hard-hit by rain and flooding as Chantal moved through.

WATCH: Shelter opens in Orange County for residents in need

At Smith Middle School, a shelter has been set up for Orange County residents displaced by Chantal.

