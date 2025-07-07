Chantal causes epic flooding in several NC counties; Haw River at Bynum could hit major flood stage

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Depression Chantal continues its assault on Central North Carolina as flash flooding concerns now linger overnight.

Chatham County was hit especially hard with an estimated 6-8" of rain that has led to multiple closed roads and even flooding of Eastgate Shopping Center in Chapel Hill.

The National Weather Service (NWS) continues a Flash Flood Warning for Chatham County through Tuesday afternoon.

Across central NC, tremendous amounts of rain have led to rivers rising, washed out roads and dam breach in Moore County.

The Haw River at Bynum in Chatham County is expected to reach major flood stage overnight with a crest expected around 21.2 feet. The NWS highlights that this major flood stage of the Haw River is forecast to approach record levels set back in 1996 by Hurricane Fran.

The Haw River will not fall below flood stage until Tuesday morning. It is worth noting, at only 17 feet, several homes along the right bank of the river have been flooded.

People who live along the river's banks should heed any evacuation orders if any are issued.

The record crest of the Haw River at Bynum was 21.8 feet back on September 6, 1996.

SEE ALSO | Why are tornadoes a threat during tropical storms, hurricanes? The Dirty Side of Hurricanes