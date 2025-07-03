Fayetteville adds clear bag policy, metal detectors for 2025 Independence Day concert

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville is implementing new security measures ahead of its annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks at Festival Park.

"(W)e are in a divisive time in our country. But one of the wonderful things about music is that for forever, music has brought people together," said Anna Meyer, the executive director of the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra.

Meyer said her favorite thing about hosting the Independence Day Concert with the city of Fayetteville every year is seeing thousands of families come together.

"(E)specially in this digital age where there's so much media that you can consume on your phone or on your TV, it's more important than ever to have shared experiences with other people. So when we can present a free concert to the community and celebrate our patriotic community, that's just a really special moment for us," Meyer said.

Last year, she says a record number of 13,000 people attended the concert to watch the symphony and the fireworks. This year, to manage the crowds, organizers are taking new steps to protect people.

"We are encouraging folks to only bring clear bags to the park," Meyer said. "Any other bags will be searched. We also will have metal detectors at both entrances just to provide an extra layer of safety and security."

Organizers said they considered how the shooting incident that temporarily paused the Dogwood Festival in April may have discouraged some from coming downtown to celebrate July 4. Meyer and Fayetteville police say they factored that into their security plans.

"When you go back and you look at Dogwood, very unfortunate of what occurred during the festival, during that time frame that may have changed the hearts and minds of people of wanting to attend these events," said Interim Police Chief C. Todd Joyce. "But I want to assure folks we will have an adequate number of personnel during this event to make sure the persons who are coming to the event--they see officers while they are there."

In addition to music and fireworks, organizers said people can expect food trucks, a bouncy house for kids, and a beer tent for grown-ups.

Gates will open at 6 p.m.