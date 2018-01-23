A Durham man is in mourning after witnessing his fiancé die after getting struck by a car Tuesday morning.Police said the tragedy happened just after 6:30 Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Fayetteville Street near W.G. Pearson Elementary School.Officers said 20-year-old Brittany Graham, of Durham, was crossing the street with her fiancé, Daniel Galloway, when she was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.The car was driven by 35-year-old Richard Trice.Attempts to resuscitate Graham were unsuccessful and she pronounced dead at the scene; Galloway and Trice were not injured.A police report states Graham and Galloway were wearing dark clothing and it was dark and rainy when the crash occurred.Police said Graham and Galloway were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the incident.No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation