FAMILY & PARENTING

Adoption center's closing leaves important personal info in limbo

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tarah McGrath is one of many left with shattered dreams of adoption and wondering where personal info is.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Tarah McGrath has been waiting for weeks to learn where her original birth certificate, years' worth of tax records, and certified marriage license are being housed.

"I want my papers. I want to make sure at least my records are at least secured and I want to know who they're with," McGrath said.

The documents are tied up in red tape after Independent Adoption Center abruptly filed for bankruptcy.

"It's so scary," she said. "It's every little info on our lives."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

IAC filed for Chapter 11 in California recently, and Wednesday, there was a conference hearing on the status of client files.

Newly retrieved court documents note the situation in North Carolina is "more complicated," and IAC was "required to provide adequate notice of its intent to cease operations and to present a plan for transition of files to another independent agency in the state. It failed to do either."

McGrath says IAC should have prepared for this.

"You knew it was coming six months ago. You knew that it was happening, yet no one wanted to say anything," she said. "They were still collecting money. It's just insane."

IAC was a private adoption agency, which operated in eight states for more than 34 years.

IAC bankruptcy attorney Charles Maher tells ABC11 the case is overwhelming and there are 3,200 people affected nationwide.

Maher say files for North Carolinians are locked up somewhere in the state, but would not get into specifics.

He told ABC11 he has been working with DHHS officials since last week to get the documents transferred.

IAC closed down its north Raleigh office two weeks ago.

McGrath used IAC when adopting her daughter, Aria, and was in the process of adopting a second child when the center closed. She is finding support from other couples in the same situation.

"That's probably the only good part is we've came together," McGrath said.
DHHS officials says they are working with the IAC attorneys to find a suitable placement for documents.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionbankruptcynorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Closed adoption center files for bankruptcy
I-Team: Uncertain future for licensed adoption agencies
Adoption center bankruptcy shatters dreams
Prospective parents stunned by adoption center's closing
Heavy hearts, light wallets as adoption center closes
FAMILY & PARENTING
Visiting Angels surprises seniors in NC
Dad makes Disney-inspired art to help his shy son
Registrations overwhelm Raleigh Summer Camp site
NJ nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old's life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Man pulled gun on officers before deadly shooting
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
Durham Police seek help to identify robbery suspect
Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base
New push to find missing Wake County man
Show More
Puzder withdraws his nomination for labor secretary
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
NC to join national 'One Day Without Immigrants'
Sources: NCSU's Gottfried likely out, barring late surge
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
Police: Man pulled gun on officers before deadly shooting
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
More Video