TROUBLESHOOTER

Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch out for AT&T suspended service scam.

By
It's another attempt by scammers to get your personal information and access to your account.

Scammers tried to get access to Scot Scheuring and his husband's cell phone account with AT&T.

Scot says his husband got the call but let it go to voicemail.



The message claimed their account with AT&T had been suspended and they must call 1-800-441-0500 to reactivate it.

Scot said his husband called him in a panic. "The bill had just been paid so I couldn't figure out why it had been suspended. I've been a customer for twenty years and never had any problems with the account and couldn't figure out why it had been suspended," said Scot's husband.

Before calling the number back, Scot said he spotted a red flag.

"The callback number is not AT&T. While it's close, it's two numbers off. A lot of people could fall for it. Watch what you are doing," said Scot.

AT&T does alert customers of these types of scams on their website.

To learn more about the scams out there click here.

This scam is not unique just to AT&T; scammers are taking advantage of any opportunity.

If you get a call, text, or email threatening a disconnection or a problem with your account, hang up and look at your bill and find the right number to call.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetroubleshooterscamsscamcellphoneAT&Tconsumer concernsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Call to Troubleshooter stops Clayton woman from losing money
Fayetteville veteran waiting since 2016 for VA to pay medical bills
More troubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
The IRS website to make payments is down. Here are some other ways to pay
Tax Day tips: How to file an extension and more
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Orange County man charged with dog fighting after 30 dogs seized
1 dead after Southwest jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out
Viral video of Fla. man now affecting business in Jacksonville, N.C.
North Carolina city councilwoman expresses doubt about 9/11
280 North Carolina National Guardsmen deploy to Afghanistan
Passenger on Southwest plane: We started saying our goodbyes
Show More
Meet 94-year-old Alma Boykin, a beloved volunteer at Hunter Elementary
How to help Greensboro tornado victims
The IRS website to make payments is down. Here are some other ways to pay
Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias education
NC one of 10 states where FEMA will embed with state authorities
More News