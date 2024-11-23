Raleigh homeowner files civil suit against woman charged with obtaining deed to his $4M home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details have emerged into a Troubleshooter investigation where a complete stranger was able to obtain a warranty deed to a Raleigh man's multimillion-dollar home.

That stranger, Dawn Mangum, is criminally charged in the case and has once again attempted to get more information on the home.

The Wake County Register of Deeds Office provided videos from inside its office where Mangum can be seen walking in with paperwork in her hand and going up to the counter.

The office told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wison that Mangum asked for a title search on the owner Craig Adams' property and a Marketable title certificate on Adams' home.

ABC11 first learned about Adams' home in Sept. after Mangum was able to get a warranty deed to his 8,300-square-foot home.

Mangum was charged days later with attempting to obtain property under false pretenses, where she pleaded not guilty in court.

Prosecutors said Mangum filed a warranty deed to Adams' home in August with the Wake County Register of Deeds office. Adams said he only learned about Mangum getting the deed in her name after the property management company for his HOA asked if he sold his home because Mangum contacted them to get gate access, as the home sits in a private gated community.

Adams said he believes Mangum's goal was to squat in his home.

When ABC11 spoke with Mangum before she faced a criminal charge, she said everything was done by law as she thought the property was in foreclosure; and she believes by law you can claim an abandoned property. Once Mangum learned the property wasn't in foreclosure, she said she stopped all paperwork.

Adams said foreclosure was noted on an online listing website, but it was a mistake and corrected.

After being criminally charged in Sept. and bonding out of jail In Oct., there are videos from Nov. 8 when Mangum went back to the Register of Deeds office and requested more paperwork on Adams' home. But the Wake County Register of Deeds office said what Mangum asked for, their office doesn't do, so she left.

ABC11 Troubleshooter reached out to Mangum to ask her why she did this, but she has not responded.

Adams told ABC11 that hearing that Mangum asked for additional information on his home leaves him speechless, and he feels even further violated. He said he also continues his push to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Adams said he has a meeting scheduled with representatives of the Wake County Register of Deeds office in Dec. to see what can be done. He has also filed a civil suit against Mangum as he's asking a judge to rule the deed she filed on his home as fraudulent.