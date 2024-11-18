Woman charged with getting deed to $4M Raleigh home she doesn't own returns to court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman accused of getting the deed to a multimillion-dollar north Raleigh home in her name, despite not owning it, was back in court Monday.

For the first time since being charged, Dawn Mangum appeared in person. She had bonded out of jail since her last court appearance for the charge of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses.

In court, Mangum did not say anything. Prosecutors accused Mangum of filing a warranty deed to Craig Adams' 8,300 square foot home on August 12 with the Wake County Register of Deeds Office.

Adams said he only learned about Mangum getting the deed in her name after the property management company for his HOA asked if he sold his home, as apparently Mangum contacted them to get gate access to his home which sits in a private gated community.

Adams said he believes Mangum's goal was to squat in his home.

When Troubleshooter Diane Wilson talked with Mangum before she faced a criminal charge, she said everything was done by law as she thought the property was in foreclosure and she believes by law you can claim an abandoned property.

SEE ALSO | NC senator hopes to change law after stranger obtains deed to man's $4M home in Raleigh

Senator Mary Bode says she's hoping to push for changes that could prevent deed fraud from happening to other homeowners.

Once she learned the property wasn't in foreclosure, she said she stopped all paperwork.

Adams said foreclosure was noted on an online listing website, but it was a mistake and corrected.

Before the court hearing, Mangum said she would talk to Wilson after the hearing. However, when the court hearing wrapped up, Mangum left with her attorney by her side, and they didn't answer any of Wilson's questions.

"We don't have any comment," the attorney said while walking away from Wilson.

Mangum's next court date is in January.

Meanwhile, Adams has filed a civil suit against Mangum, as he wants a judge to hear the case and rule what happened as fraudulent. Adams is also working with lawmakers to try and prevent this from happening to others.

To protect your home or property, check with your county's Register of Deeds office and see if you can sign up for fraud alerts. Fraud alerts won't stop the deed transfer from happening, but they will notify you immediately after anything is recorded that involves your name. That would at least ensure that you are notified and could stop something more from happening.