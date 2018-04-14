Fourth suspect arrested in Sanford car wash murder

Robert Fox Jr. (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, NC (WTVD) --
Sanford Police said Saturday that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at Harbour's Car Wash.
Robert Fox Jr., 17, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Saturday.

On Friday, police announced that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting that police described as drug-related:

From left, Latavious Kwame McIver, Shakur Antonio Sellers, Jontrell Orlando Wilson



Jontrell Orlando Wilson, 23, of the 3600 block of Renee Drive in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Shakur Antonio Sellers, 24, of the 2600 block of Mt. Pisgah Church Road in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Latavious Kwame McIver, 28, of the 500 block of Pineland Street in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Sanford police respond to deadly shooting
The victim was identified as Dirk Anthony Lequia, 30, of Palmetto, Florida. Lequia was rushed to Central Carolina Hospital where he was pronounced dead.


All four suspects are being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond.

They are all scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Raw video as Chopper 11 HD flies over the site of the deadly shooting in Sanford. (Video has no audio).



