I-TEAM

I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Another day, another frightening development in the fight against North Carolina's opioid crisis.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows a staggering 893 percent rise in the rate of newborns hospitalized for drug withdrawal between the year 2004 to 2015, and a current ratio of 1 out of every 100 babies born statewide suffering from symptoms of withdrawal.



"It's not normal," Dr. James Perciaccante, Medical Director of WakeMed Neonatology, told the ABC11 I-Team. "We've seen infants with narcotics withdrawal before, but never at such a high level. The danger is they won't develop normally."



According to Perciaccante, infants develop symptoms for drug withdrawal in utero, when their mother develops her own addiction to the opioids in painkillers. The babies can then develop a physical dependency on those drugs.

"The most common symptom is this harsh, piercing cry that really sounds like the baby is in pain," Perciaccante explained. "The biggest problem we run into is that without sleep, they don't feed well, and if they're not eating, they're not gaining weight. Without gaining weight, their brains don't grow and that begins to interfere with their development."



On a recent visit to WakeMed, Attorney General Josh Stein called the experience "illuminating and saddening," learning from Dr. Perciaccante's team that an average of eight of every 38 babies in WakeMed's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are born drug dependent.

According to WakeMed, the average length of stay is 19 days at a cost of $4,000 a day - a total of $76,000.

"What a tragic way for a tiny infant to enter the world," Stein added.

National data confirms the extreme cost of care for neonatal abstinence - as much as $1.5 billion, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"I'm hopeful because a lot of attention is coming to (the opioid epidemic) now," Perciaccante said. "The Attorney General is getting involved, the Governor is getting involved, the President - people are beginning to pay attention to this problem. Until we take action on a large scale to reduce the number of opioids in the community, then we won't see a decrease in the number of babies that are born addicted."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbabyopioidsI-Teamraleigh newswake county newsaddictiondrugsdrug addictionRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: Farmers still high on hemp after first-year struggles
I-Team: Bad news gets worse for homeowners insurance premiums
Family awaiting answers on child's foster-care death
New data on opioids suggests good news for Wake County
More I-Team
HEALTH & FITNESS
ESPN's V Week for Cancer Research gets underway
Replacing lymph nodes to ease painful legacy of cancer care
Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD
Toddler gets kidney, despite dad's criminal record
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Sheriff, FBI using 'necessary means' to find missing girl
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Durham officer injured while riding ATV at training range
NC student killed after log crashes through windshield
Facebook scam promises two free airline tickets
NAACP review of old arrest alleges police abuse in Dunn
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Show More
Police identify woman found dead in Fayetteville hotel
Mako to bring 153 new jobs to Henderson
Facebook turns to AI to help prevent suicides
Person hurt in robbery at north Durham restaurant
Power outage leaves thousands without power in Cary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos