21-year-old dies after Atlantic Beach rip current rescue

GREENVILLE, Pitt County (WTVD) --
A 21-year-old who was reportedly attempting to save others caught in a rip current off Atlantic Beach on Sunday has died.

Vidant Medical Center spokesperson Amy Holcomb confirmed 21-year-old Justin Eakes, of Greenville, died after being flown there by helicopter on Sunday.

He was among five people who were in distress when firefighters arrived at the unprotected section of Atlantic Beach. He and a woman needed medical attention.

"We made access with the jet skis and EMS unit to the location on the beach," Kevin White, Shift Captain at Atlantic Beach Fire Department, told WCTI. "We got on scene and there were multiple victims, CPR was being performed on one of the victims."

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in good condition.

This incident comes just 24 hours after a man died trying to save two teenage girls that were caught at a rip current at Atlantic Beach.

How to survive a rip current
ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.

