Don't fight the current



Swim parallel to the shore until outside of the current



Swimmers who fight the current can become exhausted

Rip currents are fairly common on our coast and they can be extremely dangerous but if you know what to do to stay safe you'll be just fine if you get caught up in one."Rip currents are powerful currents of water that move away from the shore. They account for 100 deaths at U.S. beaches annually,"What is a rip current? It's a relatively strong narrow current flowing outward from the beach, through the surf zone.Remember these points: