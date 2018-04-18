POLITICS

Fayetteville city council votes to initiate amotion process to remove Councilman Tyrone Williams

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville city council moves closer to removing embattled member Tyrone Williams.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville city council is just steps closer to removing embattled councilman Tyrone Williams.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Wednesday afternoon, the council voted unanimously to draft a resolution to initiate the amotion process.

Fayetteville council moves to replace member
The City of Fayetteville voted Monday to approve a measure to begin the process of legally removing Councilman Tyrone Williams.


Williams is under investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.

Williams has refused to step down.

He said Monday night that he has done nothing wrong.

On Wednesday, ABC11 asked Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin whether Williams did anything wrong.

"That's not for me to decide," Colvin said. "That's what this process does. This tape certainly brought some questions about. I want to make sure he's entitled to his due and fair process like everyone else. As we go through this, it will be a fact-finding mission. Hopefully, we can make a decision that's fair."

Despite scandal, Fayetteville hotel plans move forward
PCH Partner Jordan Jones has said little regarding the investigation but he sat down with ABC11 in an exclusive interview where he said that despite the shakeup, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfayetteville newspolitical scandalCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Chapel Hill congregations offer sanctuary following ICE arrests
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Supreme Court strikes down as vague part of immigration law
Nation's capital may lower voting age for presidential election to 16
More Politics
Top Stories
Wrong-way driver injured in head-on collision with ambulance in Raleigh
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Durham Freeway.
Charges filed against Durham man in knife attack on cab driver
Chapel Hill congregations offer sanctuary following ICE arrests
US regulators to require inspections after Southwest engine explosion
EXCLUSIVE: Durham cab driver describes moment passenger attacked him
Report: Downtown Raleigh expansion shows growth, challenges
Community rallies behind injured Harnett County deputy
Show More
Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway ID'd
Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested
UNC Urgent Care 24/7 allows you to see a doctor from the comfort of your couch
Texas dash-cam video captures house exploding
Dick's Sporting Goods to destroy all unsold assault-style weapons
More News