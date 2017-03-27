NEWS

Body found behind home is Wake County woman who was missing

Carolyn Sue Fox (image courtesy Wake County Sheriff's Office)

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office says a body found behind a Wendell home is a woman who's been missing since last summer.

The body, which was sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification, was found buried in a shallow grave. The cause of death has not been established.

Carolyn Sue Fox, 74, was last seen at her home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road near Wendell.

According to search warrants in the case, 53-year-old Stephen Schrader is suspected in his mom's disappearance.

Stephen Schrader


He told authorities she moved to the Philippines, but investigators determined she never traveled out of country or even applied for a passport.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing personwake county newsWendell
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Body found behind home of missing Wake County woman
Focus on son as search continues for elderly Wendell woman
Wake deputies search for woman missing since summer
NEWS
AP: HB2 estimated to cost North Carolina $3.76B
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
Severe storms bring golf-ball-size hail to Texas
More Fort Bragg troops headed to Iraq
More News
Top Stories
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
Dog owner in Great Dane attack cited
Wake Forest family witnessed London terror attack
Durham man dies 10 days after 2-vehicle crash
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Show More
Maryland teen planned shooting at her school
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
Woman accused of trying to cash dead boyfriend's check
NC student killed trying to board school bus
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos