WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Wake County Sheriff's Office says a body found behind a Wendell home is a woman who's been missing since last summer.
The body, which was sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification, was found buried in a shallow grave. The cause of death has not been established.
Carolyn Sue Fox, 74, was last seen at her home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road near Wendell.
According to search warrants in the case, 53-year-old Stephen Schrader is suspected in his mom's disappearance.
He told authorities she moved to the Philippines, but investigators determined she never traveled out of country or even applied for a passport.
