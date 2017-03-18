EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1806740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> St. Patricks's Day turns into fun and fundraising in Raleigh.

Businesses in downtown Raleigh are coming together to say "thank you" to the Raleigh firefighters who worked tirelessly to extinguish a massive downtown fire Thursday night.Several businesses have set up Thank You Card stations; the cards are set to be delivered Monday.People have been stopping by businesses like Isaac Hunter's Tavern Saturday to show their appreciation.Friday night, several businesses also came together for an impromptu fundraiser with proceeds benefitting the Raleigh Firefighter's Association.