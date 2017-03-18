DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE

Businesses come together to thank Raleigh Fire Department

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Businesses in downtown Raleigh are coming together to say "thank you" to the Raleigh firefighters who worked tirelessly to extinguish a massive downtown fire Thursday night.

Several businesses have set up Thank You Card stations; the cards are set to be delivered Monday.

WANT TO HELP? HERE'S HOW.

People have been stopping by businesses like Isaac Hunter's Tavern Saturday to show their appreciation.

St. Patricks's Day turns into fun and fundraising in Raleigh.


Friday night, several businesses also came together for an impromptu fundraiser with proceeds benefitting the Raleigh Firefighter's Association.

READ MORE ABOUT THE DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE HERE
