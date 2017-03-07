  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Court hears arguments on Governor Cooper's power struggle with Republican-led General Assembly
NEWS

Wake County grand jury declines to charge officer seen slamming student to ground

The ACLU is investigating video that shows an officer slamming a teen the ground

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says a grand jury has declined to bring charges against Rolesville High School resource officer Ruben De Los Santos after video showed him throwing a 15-year-old female student to the ground.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORIGINAL STORY

In the original 8-second video take on January 3, a group of students were congregated in an area and then De Los Santos picks up the student and slams her to the floor.

EMBED More News Videos

Fight at Rolesville High between two girls before an officer slammed another girl to the ground


Police said before it happened there was a fight between students and the teen who was thrown to the ground was involved.

Rolesville Police Chief Langston requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

Freeman said her office sent presentments to the Wake County Grand Jury for willful failure to discharge duties and assault on a female, but the grand jury declined. Freeman stated that the matter will now be closed without further action.

"Our law enforcement officers are engaged daily in difficult interactions where they often are required to intervene. As they strive to maintain the peace and protect our community, it's important that proper and legal boundaries on the use of force are followed," said Fereman. "I commend Chief of Police Bobby Langston for his willingness to invite an unbiased review of this matter and for his commitment to maintaining the public trust of his community."

The teen was returned to class after the incident, but then later taken to the hospital for treatment of a concussion.

De Los Santos resigned from the Rolesville Police Department earlier this month.
Related Topics:
newshigh schoolschool fightviral videoRolesville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rolesville HS officer resigns after body-slam incident
Wake leaders discuss role of school resource officers
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
NEWS
Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone or health care
Teen who decapitated mother to be moved to Central Prison
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
More News
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother to be moved to Central Prison
Snow this weekend?!
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Show More
Police investigate bomb threats at Fayetteville schools
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
George Michael died of natural causes
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos