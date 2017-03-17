EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1804901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battle the blaze

The morning after the downtown Raleigh fire from Chopper 11.

"Avoid downtown," is what Raleigh officials are telling people Friday after a huge five-alarm fire ignited overnight at a six-to-seven-story apartment building under construction.Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief John Fanning said that glass is everywhere and glass is still falling from the aftermath.One injury was reported during the fire, when falling glass punctured a firefighter's chest. Fanning said the injury was non-life threatening.The fire ignited shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at 400 W. North St., where the Metropolitan apartment complex was still being built."This is the biggest fire that I have ever seen in such a condensed area," Fanning said in his 24 years of experience.Stunned Raleigh residents and visitors poured out onto sidewalks and streets as the massive blaze filled the area with heavy smoke. The smoky haze is expected to linger for days.Eyewitnesses said it appeared the fire ignited on the second floor. Investigators said as soon as it's safe to go into the rubble, they'll begin trying to answer the question of how it happened.No one was living in the building, but there are numerous buildings nearby, including other residential apartment units.Fanning said Friday morning that there was damage to five neighboring buildings and around 10 surrounding buildings had suffered fire exposure from the massive blaze.A crane used at the construction site collapsed minutes after firefighters arrived.Fanning added that up to 130 firefighters responded to the growing fire.By 1 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control. Crews are still spraying the burnt structure with water to extinguish any hot spots."Continue to wet it so that we don't have anything rekindle," Fanning said. "Usually a rekindle is worse than the original start."Hillsborough Street is currently closed in both directions at W Morgan and N Dawson streets, while crews continue to monitor the structure.Glenwood Avenue is also closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and W Morgan Street, as well as, southbound Capital Blvd. between Wade Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.Several other side streets are also blocked - like Jones, West, and Harrington streets - forcing detours in those areas.showed around 250 customers were without power Friday morning after the fire damaged some equipment.