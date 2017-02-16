Man shot inside Fayetteville apartment

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Officers are investigating after a man was shot inside a Fayetteville apartment on Thursday.
Fayetteville police officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle around 4:35 p.m.
The victim was inside his apartment when unknown suspects entered the home and started shooting, police said.
Authorities said the victim was struck multiple times. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.
The name of the victim is currently being withheld until detectives can contact the victim's immediate family.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
