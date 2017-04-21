Man thanks people who helped track down hit-and-run driver

A man who suffered serious injuries when an alleged hit-and-run driver plowed into him in Cary is thanking the people who helped track down the suspect.Beverly Yvonne McNair, 59, of the 1600 block of Patterson Grove in Apex, has been charged with one count of felony hit and run, which is a class F felony carrying a penalty of up to 41 months in jail.Cary police say she hit 57-year-old Doug Porter as he rode his scooter on Penny Road April 8.Porter needs the help of a walker to get around these days. After two surgeries he is now home nursing a broken jaw that's wired shut, a broken eye socket, an ankle broken in two places, and a broken finger."Coming up Penny Road and the next thing I know I'm in the ambulance going to the hospital. That's all I remember," he said.Porter knows he's lucky."Most certainly could have been the end," he said.He credits those who stopped and called 911 for saving his life"I'm very appreciative of that," he said.The first driver who stopped and called 911 didn't realize someone was hurt after talking with McNair."The woman says she was not injured and there was no one in the car with her," said the caller.But McNair allegedly never said a man had been hit and police were apparently later told she was picking up pieces of her blue Honda Accord. That and a description of her eventually led to her arrest."It's really hard to imagine that people would just try to cover it up or whatever and not say anything to anybody and just go and leave and just leave me on the side of the road like that," said Porter.Porter said he's always been a little concerned about riding his scooter at night. That's why in addition to having a helmet he always wears a reflective safety vest - meaning it's hard not to see him. Now, he can only speculate about why he was left behind."She might have just panicked and got scared and just wanted to, I don't know," he offered "That's something that only she and her better half consciousness knows."Porter needs help paying for his huge medical bills.if you can help.