CHARLOTTE --Charlotte police are accusing a mother of trying to smother her one-year-old boy with her hands and a pillow while at Levine Children's Hospital.
Maggie Dixon, 32, faces attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
WSOCreports, the child was in the hospital for a respiratory condition.
Authorities said hospital staff looked at surveillance video and saw Dixon attempting to suffocate the child.
Officers said Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.
The one-year-old remains in the hospital with other family members.