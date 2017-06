Charlotte police are accusing a mother of trying to smother her one-year-old boy with her hands and a pillow while at Levine Children's Hospital.Maggie Dixon, 32, faces attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. WSOC reports, the child was in the hospital for a respiratory condition.Authorities said hospital staff looked at surveillance video and saw Dixon attempting to suffocate the child.Officers said Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.The one-year-old remains in the hospital with other family members.