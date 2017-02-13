ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh firefighters help comrade battling bone disease

EMBED </>More News Videos

Steve Franks is battling spinal stenosis, which forced him to retire after 23 years as a firefighter.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A downtown Raleigh firefighter is rallying other local firemen to help one of their own, who was forced to retire after 23 years of serving Wake County because of a degenerative condition called spinal stenosis.

Scott Franks always wanted to be a firefighter, like his father. He signed as a volunteer at the 18 and then never looked back.

"You cannot do this job without wanting to help people," Franks said.

But now it's Franks who needs help in fighting a different battle altogether. He's had steel rods placed in his back after blowing out several disks in his spine and doctors said he'll be wheelchair-bound soon.

You can donate to Scott Frank's GoFundMe page here.

"I'll probably have some sort of pain for the rest of my life," he said.

It's why Frank's firefighting buddy, Kevin Radford, who he's known since high school, made a GoFundMe page.

"He said 'I really didn't think anybody cared' you know that's what he told me, course I kind of teared up too," Radford, captain at Raleigh Station 1 said. "He doesn't like handouts and stuff like that so he looks at it as a blessing he's been praying over a lot."

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

Paying off medical bills, buying a wheelchair, making his house to make wheelchair accessible -- those are all some of the things the guys at Station 1 are hoping to do for Franks.
"He's not been outside in two years to even push his kids on a swing," Radford said.

Right now it's difficult for Franks to do even the simplest things, such as taking a shower in his own home. It's these things Radford said he wants to fix.

"'Till you know somebody like that, that's only in their 40s and has got a long life to live, you know, it kind of hits us all hard," Radford said.

Franks said he couldn't be more grateful for Radford's friendship.

"He always thinks of other people before himself," he said of Radford.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfirefightersraleigh newsfundraiserabc11 togetherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game
Secret good Samaritan surprises Apex firefighters
Durham third-graders learning critical-thinking skills
Heritage Film Festival celebrates Black History Month
More abc11 together
NEWS
Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage
Flynn apologized to Pence for misleading him about Russia call: official
Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
Officials doubt claim ISIS leader al-Baghdadi wounded in strike but say hunt continues
More News
Top Stories
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
No charges for daycare worker in breastfeeding incident
Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK imperial wizard
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
Show More
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Man killed by trooper was shot by Durham officer in 2008
Ex-Sen. Hagan recovering from tick-borne encephalitis
18-year-old killed in Person County crash
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
More Video