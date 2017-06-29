NEWS

Attorney says sexual assault charges against UNC football player Allen Artis have been dropped

Artis appears in court

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Kerry Sutton, an attorney for suspended UNC football player Allen Artis, says all charges against him have been dropped.
In September 2016, during a news conference at her attorney's office in Raleigh, fellow UNC student Delaney Robinson publicly accused Artis of sexually assaulting her in an on-campus apartment on Valentine's Day while she says she was intoxicated and unable to consent.

Artis was charges with sexual assault by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The reserve junior linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, was also indefinitely suspended from the football team. He has consistently denied the allegations, claiming the sex was consensual.

Artis has also been cleared by UNC Chapel Hill. Sutton said the university's Title IX compliance coordinator found no violation of the school's sexual misconduct policy after conducting a thorough investigation.
