NEWS

Visitors ordered off Ocracoke Island by noon

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors ordered off Ocracoke Island by noon due to power outage

OUTER BANKS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Latest on power loss on two North Carolina islands:

  • Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency

  • It may take days or weeks to repair after workers cut electric cable

  • An estimated 10,000 tourists have been ordered to evacuate

A state of emergency has been issued for two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company cut an electrical line along Bonner Bridge leading to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

MORE: Outer Banks outage means evacuations, ruined vacations

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the declaration Thursday night.

Cooper says the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power.

Vehicles line up at a gas station on Thursday on Ocracoke Island as visitors leave the island and residents fuel up.


Crews were working to determine how severe the damage was when a construction crew working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning. It could take several days or several weeks to repair.

An aerial view of Bonner Bridge on Hatteras Island, North Carolina (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds)


Hyde County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Ocracoke Island. Officials hope all visitors will be off the island by noon Friday.

Ice was on display Thursday at the Variety Store on Ocracoke Island.


An estimated 10,000 tourists have been ordered to evacuate an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people stranded without air conditioning or places to eat.

The evacuation order issued for visitors to Ocracoke Island in Hyde County went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials say no one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency.



Hyde County public information officer Donnie Shumate says there are some 10,000 visitors on the island. He said the main concern was for their safety, adding that officials want to get visitors off the island by noon Friday. The outage comes during peak tourist season, which runs from mid-June through Labor Day.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspower outagenorth carolina newsevacuationbeachesHatteras Island
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Outer Banks outage means evacuations, ruined vacations
NEWS
Disney Imagineer Marty Sklar dies at 83
Russia tells US to cut diplomats or face expulsion
Two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville restaurant
Alaska senator's health care vote draws White House ire
More News
Top Stories
Two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville restaurant
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
Cancer patient sues DMV over 'humiliating' treatment
Cooler weekend! Could see storms, some damaging winds
Cary residents flock to IKEA meet-and-greet at mall
Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive
Officer dies after being shot multiple times in Indianapolis
Show More
Fayetteville praised for fight against opioid epidemic
As Senate debates 'skinny' repeal, protests in Triangle
2 charged in break-in at Raleigh amusement arcade
NC teens work to clean, conserve Jordan and Falls lakes
Eric Campbell's fate now rests with jury
More News
Top Video
Hamster bullied?
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
Polar bears get 'snowy' delivery
Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive
More Video