What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage

The construction company that acknowledged cutting an electric transmission cable that provides power to the islands is digging at the site to determine the extent of the damage.

Vehicles line up at a gas station on Thursday on Ocracoke Island as visitors leave the island and residents fuel up.

An aerial view of Bonner Bridge on Hatteras Island, North Carolina (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds)

Ice was on display Thursday at the Variety Store on Ocracoke Island.

The Latest on power loss on two North Carolina islands:

A state of emergency has been issued for two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company cut an electrical line along Bonner Bridge leading to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the declaration Thursday night.

Cooper says the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power.

Crews were working to determine how severe the damage was when a construction crew working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning. It could take several days or several weeks to repair.

PCL Construction, which is building a new bridge between the Outer Banks and the mainland, said it accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable on the south side of Oregon Inlet on Thursday.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said its crews worked through the night to provide intermittent power from a nearby diesel generating plant and two portable generators. Officials said the portable generators struggled to carry the load on the circuits, and people are being asked to minimize usage.

Hyde County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Ocracoke Island. Officials hope all visitors will be off the island by noon Friday.

An estimated 10,000 tourists have been ordered to evacuate the island. The evacuation order went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials say no one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency.

Hyde County public information officer Donnie Shumate says the main concern was for visitor safety. The outage comes during peak tourist season, which runs from mid-June through Labor Day.