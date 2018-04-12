Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack

Police are warning residents to be alert when they go outside after a coyote attacked a Wake Forest man earlier Wednesday evening.It happened about 9:30 p.m. along the 3100 block of Lariat Ridge Drive as the homeowner was taking out his trash.The victim defended himself by kicking the animal, but the coyote continued to attack. The homeowner eventually escaped by throwing a trash can at the coyote which caused the animal back away.The coyote continued to lurk in the backyard until it was shot and killed by the homeowner's son.Wake County Animal Control has been contacted and will retrieve the coyote to have it tested for rabies.The victim suffered minor injuries and drove himself to a local medical facility as a precaution. He may require rabies shots.In the meantime, police officials are urging area residents to stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside. If you observe a coyote, do not approach it and be sure to call the police department immediately.