Watch: Loggerhead turtle triumphantly returns to the sea

A crowd of volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate an endangered sea turtle's triumphant return to the wild. (Volusia County Beaches via Storyful)

Branson Kimball
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WTVD) --
A crowd of volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate an endangered sea turtle's triumphant return to the wild on August 1 after three months of rehabilitation.



Cedar, a 108-pound young male loggerhead sea turtle, was found anemic and underweight on Daytona Beach, Florida, on April 30.

According to Volusia County Beaches' Facebook page, a steady diet of fish, antibiotics, vitamins, and fluids helped the sea turtle improve quickly at the Marine Science Center.

With loggerhead sea turtles being an endangered species, the Marine Science Center volunteers worked hard to nurse Cedar back to health in the hopes he would reach breeding age and help his species thrive.

North Carolina turtle hospital looks to save dying species
Since the mid-90's, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City has released more than one thousand rehabbed sea turtles back into the Atlantic.
