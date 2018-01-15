Police: Charlotte woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway

Christina Treadway and her two children (Courtesy of Treadway's family )

CHARLOTTE --
A young boy and girl were killed by their mother who then jumped to her death Saturday night, WSOC reports citing police.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to the Old Gum Branch Road bridge at Interstate 485 just after 5:30 p.m. for a suicide call.

When police arrived, they found 34-year-old Christina Treadway dead on the interstate.

Authorities claim "key information" led officers to a home on nearby Sebastiani Drive, where the woman's children were found badly assaulted and alone.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Patricia Treadway, Christina's mother, was shocked by the news and said she's grief-stricken.

She was everything that a parent would want in a daughter," Treadway told WSOC. "She was kind. She raised her children right. Her children were her world."

Police later located the children's father, citing that he is not a person of interest.

Investigators said they are not looking for any suspects but are working to determine what led Treadway to kill her children.

Christina worked as a Panthers' gameday employee, Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond confirmed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdernorth carolina newscharlotte newsCharlotte
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News