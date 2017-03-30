North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill passes

1:32 p.m.: Bill passes the House, moves on to the Governor's office to be signed

11:53 a.m.: House called into session

11:37 a.m.: Compromise bill clears second vote, third reading in Senate. Bill moves on to the House

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1825970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HRC, Equality NC and ACLU announce they are against the HB2 compromise bill during news conference Thursday morning

"We don't believe this is a perfect solution." NC Values Coalition is encouraging lawmakers to vote against #HB2 repeal #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7zfu0rQw6x — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 30, 2017

Statement from NCDP Chair @WayneGoodwinNC on HB2 Repeal Agreement: pic.twitter.com/Fuc9NXg598 — NC Democratic Party (@NCDemParty) March 30, 2017

11:30 a.m.: NC NAACP President Dr. William Barber calls compromise bill "an insult to civil rights"

11:25 a.m.: Debate begins in Senate, bill needs to be voted on twice

10:40 a.m.: ACLU in a statement to ABC News condemns compromise bill calling it "HB2.0"

10:30 a.m.: NC Chamber announces they endorse the compromise bill, NC Values Coalition announces they are against

10:10 a.m.: HRC, Equality NC and ACLU announce they are against the compromise bill at a joint press conference

10:00 a.m.: Repeal bill clears NC Senate Rules and Operation Committee, moves on to full Senate for vote

A controversial compromise bill that replaces HB2 has passed the North Carolina General Assembly and is on its way to the governor's desk to be signed.HB142 cleared all of its hurdles today in the General Assembly despite sharp criticism from activists and community leaders. Gov. Roy Cooper, who helped broker the compromise, is expected to sign the bill into law.The vote came down to the wire before the state could have potentially lost the ability to host NCAA athletic championships for several years. The NCAA was one of many prominent organizations to sanction North Carolina in the aftermath of HB2, which was signed by Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory (R) last year.So far the NCAA has not released a statement on the compromise.Republican Sen. Dan Bishop, a primary sponsor of HB2, denounced the new deal on the Senate floor, where it was approved 32-16, with nine of 15 Democrats among the yes votes."This bill is at best a punt. At worst it is a betrayal of principle," the Charlotte-area legislator said.Democratic Senator Dan Blue said the bill takes North Carolina to a pre-2016 (HB2) state when it comes to public restroom use.HB2 was designed to block a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance, part of which allowed transgender people to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they identify with and required people to use the restroom according to their biological sex listed on their birth certificate in government buildings, schools, and universities.Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger called the new deal to repeal HB2 a "significant compromise."While HB142 repeals HB2 it still bans municipalities from passing any non-discrimination ordinances through 2020. After that, local governments would be banned from passing any non-discrimination ordinances related to bathrooms."This law does not repeal HB2, it doubles down on discrimination," said Cathryn Oakley HRC Senior Legislative Counsel at a press conference in Raleigh Thursday morning before the votes."If you vote for this bill you are not a friend of the LGBTQ community," said Chris Sgro, Equality NC Executive Director also at the press conference.Republican Rep. Scott Stone, who lives in Charlotte, urged his colleagues to vote for the bill."We are impeding the growth in our revenue, in our ability to do more things for tourism, for teacher pay, while we have this stigma hanging over," Stone said. "The time has come for us to get out from under the national spotlight for negative things. You can't go anywhere on this planet without somebody knowing what is HB2 and having some perception about it."Activists say the bill is not a compromise because it bans municipalities from enacting their own non-discrimination ordinances and it still keeps transgender rights in limbo."This repeal is nothing but a replacement of the same discrimination of the original HB2," Chase Strangio, a lawyer from the ACLU, told ABC News in a statement. "The new bill, HB2.0, still bars trans people from receiving any protection from discrimination in schools and government buildings when it comes to using restrooms and other facilities."That moratorium, according to GOP House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, would allow time for pending federal litigation over transgender issues to play out."This is a significant compromise from all sides on an issue that has been discussed and discussed and discussed in North Carolina for a long period of time," Berger said. "It is something that I think satisfies some people, dissatisfied some people, but I think it's a good thing for North Carolina."Conservative groups, such as the NC Values Coalition, also condemned the bill saying that HB2 should stand.Early Thursday, the North Carolina Democratic Party released a statement endorsing the compromise that Republican leaders in the General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper reached Wednesday.Legislative leaders and Cooper hope the version will remove obstacles to expanding business and attracting sporting events.Governor Cooper issued a statement after 11 p.m."I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.The announcement came after Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings.The Associated Press estimates that HB2 will have cost the state nearly $4 billion in lost business revenue over a span of 12 years.The NCAA already removed championship events this year from North Carolina for the law known as the "bathroom bill", which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 by Thursday, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.