Make no mistake: This newest #HB2 proposal is a bad deal that does not actually #RepealHB2. Instead, it doubles-down on discrimination. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017

Any ally of the LGBTQ community cannot support this bad #HB2 deal. There will be political consequences for those who do, Dem & Republican. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017

State lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on a deal to repeal controversial House Bill 2 ahead of a looming deadline.After a lot of back and forth, Republican leaders in the General Assembly announced late Wednesday that they reached a deal with Governor Roy Cooper on HB2.The deal comes just hours before our state could potentially lose the ability to host NCAA athletic championships for several years. The NCAA was one of many prominent organizations to sanction North Carolina in the aftermath of the controversial bill, which was signed by Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory last year.While HB142 repeals HB2, it bans municipalities from passing any non-discrimination ordinances through 2020. After that, local governments would be banned from passing any non-discrimination ordinances related to bathrooms.House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said at a news conference around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that both chambers will take up HB142 Thursday morning."The plan is to receive a bill from the Senate, it will be a House Bill, House Bill 142, which they will pass and once they pass it will come to the House chamber and we will vote on a concurrence motion at that time," Moore said.They said they had agreed with Governor Cooper not to take questions and left the podium after the brief announcement.Governor Cooper issued a statement after 11 p.m."I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.The announcement came after Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings.The Associated Press estimates that HB2 will have cost the state nearly $4 billion in lost business revenue over a span of 12 years.The NCAA already removed championship events this year from North Carolina for the law known as the "bathroom bill", which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 by Thursday, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.Before the deal was announced, LGBT groups held a conference call with reporters and said they had heard details of the bill from reliable sources and are opposed to the deal.Members of The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Equality NC and the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) said the deal is only a partial repeal of HB2.They said if the deal is passed, they will continue to press sports leagues, businesses, and other groups to boycott the state.