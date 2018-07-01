MISSING CHILDREN

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy

Tyquon Malik Brewington (Photo is from Sept. 2017 when a previous Silver Alert was issued) (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
11-year-old Tyquon Malik Brewington was last seen in the 5200 block of Trinity Village Lane in Raleigh.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for Brewington, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive ailment.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with grey sleeves and a dark grey photo on the front, black pajama pants with green boxed designs and black flip-flops.

Brewington is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Raleigh Police Department at 919-831-6311.

A previous Silver Alert was issued for Brewington in Sept. 2017.

Missing Raleigh 10-year-old found
Raleigh Police officers were searching for 10-year-old Tyquon Malik Brewington, who was last seen in the 5200 block of Trinity Village Lane.
