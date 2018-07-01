SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy

11-year-old Tyquon Malik Brewington was last seen in the 5200 block of Trinity Village Lane in Raleigh.A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for Brewington, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive ailment.He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with grey sleeves and a dark grey photo on the front, black pajama pants with green boxed designs and black flip-flops.Brewington is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should contact Raleigh Police Department at 919-831-6311.A previous Silver Alert was issued for Brewington in Sept. 2017.