HURRICANE MATTHEW

North Carolina has Monday deadline for FEMA hurricane help

For some residents, hurricane cleanup is progressing way too slowly.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Monday is the deadline for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to register for federal assistance.

Several-dozen North Carolina counties affected by the storm are in an area that has been declared for individual assistance. Registering with FEMA is the first step toward determining eligibility.

A FEMA website says that people have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

The federal agency said Sunday it has approved $90 million in assistance so far through its individuals and households program.

The government offers the site www.disasterassistance.gov for applications as well as phone numbers including 800-621-3362. There are also places people can apply in person, or they can download a FEMA phone app off the website.
Related Topics:
societyhurricane matthew
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE MATTHEW
New road damage from Matthew found in Cumberland County
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
Moore County residents learn about hurricane buyouts
Engineering firm cuts ties with Woodlake Dam owners
More hurricane matthew
SOCIETY
Engagement ring lost at Biltmore Estate has been found
NC teen with cerebral palsy gets dream of lifetime
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
Giant gator spotted at nature center
More Society
Top Stories
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Crash causes backups on I-40 during morning commute
Shots fired at club in downtown Raleigh
Toddler without car seat injured in Fayetteville crash
Driver rescued from mangled Moore County wreckage
19 dead as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Show More
Raleigh 8-year-old uses birthday to help shelter pets
NC legislature to feature clashes with governor
Man dies while surfing off North Carolina Outer Banks
NC mountain town hit with anti-Trump graffiti
Brady and Patriots win AFC, 36-17 vs Steelers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos