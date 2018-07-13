SPORTS

Once an Enloe student, woman is now an assistant football coach

EMBED </>More Videos

Keshia Smith is a teacher and wide receivers coach at Enloe High School. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Keshia Smith began her journey at Enloe High School back in 1994 as a freshman. Now, 24 years later, she's back at the school as both an educator and the newest member of the Enloe football staff.

Smith joins the team this year as the wide receivers coach.

Smith said she's always loved football. She played flag football in Raleigh and learned a lot more about the game, inspiring her to want to coach.

Coach Ken Blocker said he believes the times of the sport being just for men is done. He said the main goal as a head coach is finding coaches who can relate to the young athletes and make an impact in a positive way - things he sees Smith doing.

"When Blocker came on staff, we met, we talked and he was like, 'Hey, have you thought about ... 'and I was like no,' and he was like 'well, I want you to come on,'" Smith recalled.

Smith said she thought Blocker was joking around, but he assured her that he wasn't.

"My goal as a head coach is to maximize my players' ability," Blocker said. "So no matter who's able to get that out - I need that out."

Smith hopes to inspire not only young girls but the students she interacts with.

"I look at it that this is not about me at all, it's about the kids," Smith said. "This is why I'm in education - to help these kids figure out life. And so what they're learning off the field, they're putting it on the field with just commitment, hard work, dedication."

Enloe opens the season playing host to Triton on August 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballwomen athletesraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former UNC player Jalek Felton to play overseas this season
Duke's Kevin White to chair NCAA selection committee for 2019-20
Lucas Wallmark, Greg McKegg agree to deals with Hurricanes
Music exec-turned-athlete brings Dream Tour bus to Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Seymour Johnson airman dies from methane gas exposure in UAE, family says
I-95 N closed in Cumberland Co. after truck damages overpass
Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh delays opening
These are the most 'high-risk' intersections in Wake Forest
I-Team: In Clayton, heated debate about decaying neighborhood pool
Giant hogweed warning: Virginia teen sustains burns
Police: 12-year-old girl tried to kill 4-year-old stepbrother with poison
'Timehop' app data breach impacts 21 million users
Show More
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
PHOTOS: One year later, Disney Princess babies reunite
12 Russian intelligence officers indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Amazon Prime Day: Everything you need to know
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
More News