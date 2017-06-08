SPORTS

Pitt relents, tells transfer he can play for UNC

North Carolina's Theo Pinson, left, and Pittsburgh's Cameron Johnson, right, chase after a loose ball on Feb. 25. (Keith Srakocic)

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cameron Johnson's gambit to commit to North Carolina and try to publicly force Pittsburgh's hand paid off on Thursday as the school contacted him and informed him he'd been given his full release and permission to play next season at Carolina.

That news was first reported by Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

Johnson had released an open letter to the media on Tuesday that called the University of Pittsburgh onto the carpet for the hypocrisy of their placing restrictions on his transfer as a graduate student.

Just two days later, Pitt has relented and Johnson has the school he wanted and the immediate playing opportunity he so clearly deserved.

Nobody's expecting Johnson to be the next Justin Jackson but his build and 3-point touch are pretty similar.

He will be an immediate and experienced weapon for the Heels.
