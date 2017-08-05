TRAFFIC

23-month-old killed in road rage crash in Louisburg

Shutterstock

LOUISBURG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a road rage incident caused a three-vehicle crash on Route 401 just south of Louisburg on Friday around 9:30 a.m.

According to the witnesses, the women driving the vehicles were making gestures to each other on the road before the crash.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Troopers said the two vehicles kept going side-by-side until the driver of one car, Chastity Stamper, turned in front of the second vehicle causing the crash.

The second vehicle - which had children in it - went left of the center line and hit a third car. The third car then went off the road and the second vehicle overturned and went into a creek bottom sending a 23-month-old to the hospital with serious injuries. Michelle Zavala later died.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Samar Ferd Jurdi of Raleigh, North Carolina. The child was her daughter.

Jurdi is charged with a DWI after admitting to smoking marijuana. She is also charged with operating a vehicle without a license.

The investigation continues and there may be more charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashtrafficbabyLouisburg
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
1 Fayetteville teen dead, 1 remains critical after single-vehicle crash
I-Team gets backstory on illegal dirt bikes in Durham
Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
More Traffic
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
Roxboro police search for armed man
Duke Univ. president: Diversity forces new view of problems
3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off Australia
NC Central exceeds $7.2 million fundraising goal
Governor Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to be lowered
North Carolina islands expect busy Saturday after outage
Show More
Homecoming party on hold for woman held in Honduran jail
31-pound 'flabby tabby' has a new name - and a new home
Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire
Teen bicyclist dies after Wake County hit-and-run
1 Fayetteville teen dead, 1 remains critical after single-vehicle crash
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos