RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh mom admitted to giving marijuana to 1-year-old baby shown in Facebook video, search warrant says

Brianna Ashanti Lofton made a first court appearance in a case that has garnered national attention.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The mother of a 1-year-old baby shown in a Facebook video smoking pot confessed to giving the drugs to her child, according to the search warrant.

The warrant states 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton "confessed to the act."

Lofton is facing charges of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.



A version of the video that received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.


The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.

Allan Maldonado, 18, is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
RALEIGH NEWS
