Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing

From @NWSRaleigh: Probability of 1" or more of #snow now over 60% in @RaleighGov, or 70% in @CityOfFayNC pic.twitter.com/LWX3P8kRIc— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 4, 2017
Yesterday I was asked these three questions by three consecutive people at the grocery store:
1. Is it going to snow?
2. When will it snow?
3. You're here, does that mean I should buy milk and bread?
#NCDOT mixing its first round of brine ahead of potential snow. The mixture is being loaded in trucks now & crews will soon head out #abc11 pic.twitter.com/k3dgIj9qwi— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 4, 2017
Well, I didn't need any bread or milk, so I didn't buy any. And why do folks just get bread and milk, why not chips and beer? I guess that's a different discussion. Let's talk about the other two questions:
First, we look at the forecast models and what they are saying. The computer models have been all over the place. The European model is showing a 1-3 inches over the Sandhills and a bullseye over the Triangle with 10+ inches of snow. Ouch!
The American model, the GFS, goes the other way. Less than an inch of snow in the Triangle, with more south and east.
Just two days ago, this same model had some of those southern areas at 1 inch or less. That's quite a swing. And, that's the problem with snow forecasts several days out - you can see wild amounts.
Certain folks will only tweet the extremes hoping you'll click on it or share it to help their bottom line. I don't.
We try to take a more realistic approach, work through the forecast process, and give you the info as it becomes clearer. We look for trends. All the models have consistently shown a chance for snow at the end of the week, that's a pretty clear trend. So, back to those two questions.
Is it going to snow? When?
First, will it snow? I would say yes.
Second, when? We will see some snow fly Friday night into Saturday. How long it snows and how much are still big questions.
The potential is there to see some higher amounts, depending on the track of the storm, but it's too early to make a forecast for the area. Plus, how much will stick? According to data from the NC State Climatologist's Office, soil temps are still in the 40s and 50s.
The first flakes will definitely melt. Even if we were to see an inch or two, it's not clear how much will stick. Just another one of those questions, I guess.
We'll have a much better idea on Thursday morning. Until then, make sure your winter safety kits are full, keep an eye on the forecast, and, if you must, go get your bread and milk. I'll update again tomorrow.