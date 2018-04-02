Is your phone showing snow this weekend? It's possible...

Well, here we go again. It seems like winter wants to stick around a little longer.A lot of you have noticed snow showing up on your apps, and some model images floating around.Even though it is April, some flakes this weekend aren't out of the realm of possibility.Right now, the both the European and GFS (the American model) are picking up on an area of low pressure dropping snow across parts of Central North Carolina Saturday into Sunday.However, with it being so far out it's too early to harp on one particular model. That's because they haven't been consistent. They continue to change the exact location of the low, and that track will determine exactly what, if anything, falls.So, basically, it's way too early to get specific regarding amounts. We should have a better idea of what will fall and where by late this week.Also, with it being so late in the year, this system has some things working against it. The highs sun angle and warm ground temperatures will make it very tough for anything to stick. Keep in mind highs this week will reach the 60s and 70s.Also, ground temperatures are very warm. The latest soil temperatures map from the North Carolina Climate Office shows ground temperatures in the 50s and 60s. That will would make it hard for anything to stick to the ground.So bottom line: Could it snow this weekend? It's possible....stay tuned.