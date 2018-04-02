WEATHER

Is your phone showing snow this weekend? It's possible...

By
Well, here we go again. It seems like winter wants to stick around a little longer.

A lot of you have noticed snow showing up on your apps, and some model images floating around.

Even though it is April, some flakes this weekend aren't out of the realm of possibility.

KEEP AN EYE ON THE FORECAST HERE.

Right now, the both the European and GFS (the American model) are picking up on an area of low pressure dropping snow across parts of Central North Carolina Saturday into Sunday.



However, with it being so far out it's too early to harp on one particular model. That's because they haven't been consistent. They continue to change the exact location of the low, and that track will determine exactly what, if anything, falls.

So, basically, it's way too early to get specific regarding amounts. We should have a better idea of what will fall and where by late this week.

Also, with it being so late in the year, this system has some things working against it. The highs sun angle and warm ground temperatures will make it very tough for anything to stick. Keep in mind highs this week will reach the 60s and 70s.

Also, ground temperatures are very warm. The latest soil temperatures map from the North Carolina Climate Office shows ground temperatures in the 50s and 60s. That will would make it hard for anything to stick to the ground.



So bottom line: Could it snow this weekend? It's possible....stay tuned.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
Winter Weather Advisory extended to Wake County, Warning issued for Orange
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
ABC11 is certified most accurate by WeatheRate
More weather
WEATHER
Cool Nights, Mild Days
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
Zebulon Police release names of officers, suspect in officer-involved shooting
Two dogs, one cat die in Johnston County house fire
Police: Truck hits, damages Apex bridge, leaves scene without contacting authorities
Blue Cross North Carolina caps opioid prescriptions at 7 days for some
Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter
Missing Fort Bragg soldier found, reunited with family
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Show More
Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane
Firefighters searching LA River for boy
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
What does the Easter forecast look like?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: House fire in Johnston County
Adorable dogs enjoying Easter
Easter celebrations around the world
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
More Photos