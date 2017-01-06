7 a.m. Update from ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker
Snow Watch Day 3. So, what has changed? Well, I've upped the snow totals for the northern counties and lowered it for parts of the Sandhills. Let's look at the models first.
The European has been consistent on its snowfall totals. It has pushed us to the upper end of the snowfall spectrum all week and continues to today.
Since yesterday it has shifted the bullseye back to the west and has kept amount to over 14 inches in the highest areas. That's A LOT of snow.
The American model, the GFS, hasn't changed its amounts, and has continued to come into agreement with the Euro.
It continues to the have the Triangle in the 6-10+ inches category. Its bullseye is a little further east of the Euro. I want to show one other model, the Canadian.
It is also showing the heaviest amounts in the same areas. Let's look at the surface.
Well, the surface forecast from the WPC still keeps that big red 'L' (low pressure), close to the coast and that throws a lot of moisture back at us, into some very cold air. Moisture + Cold Air = Snow
It also shows more areas of rain in the southern counties. That will keep the totals lower in the Sandhills. With more rain, and warmer air, you just won't see as much.
Latest #snowfall forecast amounts. Remember, a warm ground will melt #snow, so not this much on ground. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/xXKuwSHLMa— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 6, 2017
With so much cold air flowing into the north, I've upped the totals. You've got everything in place to see a significant snowfall. We'll continue to tweek the forecast and update as more info comes in throughout the day. Now, where's my shovel?