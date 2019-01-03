$100,000 reward offered for information in death of 7-year-old girl shot and killed while leaving Houston-area Walmart with mother

HOUSTON, Texas --
Many Houston activists, celebrities and community leaders are coming together to find justice for the 7-year-old girl who was shot to death earlier this week as she was leaving Walmart with her mother.

Jazmine Barnes was killed on Sunday. The shooting happened while the Barnes was inside her family's vehicle with her mother and siblings.

The news quickly spread, catching the eye of many celebrities and well-known activists, who took to their social media accounts to help find the killer.

Activists say they don't believe the shooting was a coincidence and called on the community to take action and find the person responsible.

Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a reward for Jazmine's killer, raising the amount to $100,000 early Thursday morning.



Activists are also planning to hold a Justice for Jazmine community rally in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday at noon.


Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins shared a photo of Jazmine on Twitter, writing that he sees his daughter in Jazmine's face and will be pledging his playoff check to help her family with funeral costs.

